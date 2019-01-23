BREAKING:Suspect In Custody Following Active Shooter Situation In Salem, Police Say
NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) – Police have ruled the death of a man whose body was found encased in ice inside a Bucks County pool an accident.

New Hope Borough Police officers and Bucks County detectives found Jose Quiroz Marcial’s body behind a business, near a construction zone, on Main Street, Tuesday afternoon. Police say the body was encased in ice and had to be cut from the pool.

(credit: CBS3)

The 29-year-old had been reported missing from his home in Lambertville, New Jersey in mid-December after he did not appear for work. He was last seen Dec. 15.

Temperatures plummeted on Sunday as some areas hit below 12 degrees into Tuesday morning.

