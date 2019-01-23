Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today is National Pie Day, so if you’ve been good on your New Year’s diet resolutions, this could be your cheat day.

National Pie Day says it’s “a wonderful reminder of America’s pie heritage and expression of the country’s love affair with pies.

Some ways to celebrate are: host a pie party, listen to the 1980s hair band Warrant’s song Cherry Pie, and post your pie creations or check out the creations of other pie lovers at #NationalPieDay.

Some businesses are offering free and discounted slices of pie on National Pie Day.

Click here for more information on the list of businesses offering a National Pie Day promotion.