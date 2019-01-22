  • CBS 3On Air

UPLAND BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Upland Borough say four people have been arrested after a stabbing incident over the weekend. It happened on the unit block of Upland Avenue around 6:18 p.m. when four suspects attempted to gain entry into the home occupied by a woman and her boyfriend.

Police say once inside, the victim’s sister – who was one of the suspects—and another man chased the two victims into a bedroom where the female victim was forced into a closet while the male victim was stabbed one time in the back.

Police say the male victim was able to free himself and call the police.

Credit: Upland Borough Police Department

On Monday, police say they arrested four suspects they believed to be involved in the stabbing:

  • Chelsey Damon, 26, of Wallingford
  • John Mrak, 50
  • Preston Jensen III, 32, of Brookhaven
  • Michael Simone, 39, of Trainer

All four suspects were sent to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

Police say arrest warrants for hindering apprehension or prosecution have been issued for Preston Jensen II and Lillian Jensen for allegedly concealing both Jensen III and Mrak inside their residence prior to their arrest.

It’s unclear what sparked the stabbing.

