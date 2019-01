Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Art Museum steps, or “Rocky Steps,” are such an iconic part of Philadelphia, so it’s no surprise an Olympic snowboarder tackled the task of going down them.

That’s Sebastien Toutant or “Seb Toots” from Montreal, Canada.

The Olympic gold medalist had some fun snowboarding down our steps. The 26-year-old posted the video on Twitter, saying it was a “fun battle.”

Red Bull also posted the video.