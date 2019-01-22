Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating after someone threatened to shoot up a day care in Wilmington on Tuesday morning. Police say the incident occurred at the Kids Korner Day Care on the 700 block of West Newport Pike around 8:45 a.m.

According to police, an unknown man called the day care, advised the staff member he was in the parking lot, and threatened to shoot up the day care.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they did not find the suspect, nor his vehicle, and the day care was deemed secure.

Police are still investigating the incident.