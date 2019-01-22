Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—While the Philadelphia Phillies try to upgrade their lineup, the organization announced that Citizens Bank Park is getting a makeover of its own.

The Phillies and Aramark, the stadium’s food and beverage provider, are in the process of turning the area next to the third base plaza into a new fan destination called Pass and Stow.

The area will feature an outdoor beer garden and bar, a Foundry’s brick oven pizza, a family friendly sports bar, over 40 televisions and even a 120-seat Shake Shack.

“We are always striving to make the Phillies fan experience the best in baseball,” said David Buck, the executive vice president of the Phillies.

The name Pass and Stow is inspired by John Pass and John Stow — two Philadelphia metal workers who recast the original Liberty Bell in 1753.

The Phillies are also bringing back the 19-foot-high Liberty Bell that was once atop Veterans Stadium.

These new attractions will be ready for fans to enjoy for the home opener on Thursday, March 28 against the Atlanta Braves.