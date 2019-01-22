  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Citizens Bank Park, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—While the Philadelphia Phillies try to upgrade their lineup, the organization announced that Citizens Bank Park is getting a makeover of its own.

The Phillies and Aramark, the stadium’s food and beverage provider, are in the process of turning the area next to the third base plaza into a new fan destination called Pass and Stow.

The area will feature an outdoor beer garden and bar, a Foundry’s brick oven pizza, a family friendly sports bar, over 40 televisions and even a 120-seat Shake Shack.

“We are always striving to make the Phillies fan experience the best in baseball,” said David Buck, the executive vice president of the Phillies.

The name Pass and Stow is inspired by John Pass and John Stow — two Philadelphia metal workers who recast the original Liberty Bell in 1753.

The Phillies are also bringing back the 19-foot-high Liberty Bell that was once atop Veterans Stadium.

These new attractions will be ready for fans to enjoy for the home opener on Thursday, March 28 against the Atlanta Braves.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s