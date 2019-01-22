Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire tore through an apartment building in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood late Monday night, forcing dozens of tenants out into the cold.

Crews were called to Morris Manor Apartments on the 5700 block of Morris Street, around 11:30 p.m. It is believed the fire started on the third floor.

The flames were under control in about an hour, but firefighters were left to deal with ice quickly forming on just about everything. Several cars along the street could be seen completely covered in ice.

Three people were hurt and about 40 people took temporary shelter at Central High School.

“There’s a lot of people who are wheelchair-bound and they needed help to get out, so fortunately I’m glad that the firefighters got here as fast as they got or else it would be a real tragic situation,” said one resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.