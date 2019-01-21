Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Bensalem Police have arrested Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock for narcotics and firearm offenses after allegedly finding four pounds of marijuana and a stolen gun in his home.

Police say they were called to the home on Konefal Street after numerous complaints of loud parties and the constant smell of marijuana coming from the home.

Investigators say they developed probable cause that rapper PnB Rock, also known as Rakim Hasheem Allen, was selling marijuana.

During a search of the home on Sunday, authorities found four pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging material, over $33,000 in cash, and a stolen .40 caliber Glock handgun.

Allen was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics, receiving stolen property (for the stolen handgun), criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was inside the residence at the time of the search, was charged with possession of narcotics, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy.

Both were taken to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.