PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in East Germantown.

It happened on the 600 block of East Chelten Avenue late Monday night.

Police say the 18-year-old victim was found on the second floor of his home. He had been shot in the chest.

“A family member did shoot the 18-year-old and when other responding officers pulled up to the scene, they saw a male fitting the description walking down the street and police were able to apprehend that male,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police have also recovered a gun they believe was used in the shooting.

