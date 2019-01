Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Chevrolet and Lego are teaming up! The two companies created a life-sized truck made out of Legos.

The Lego Silverado is six-feet tall and eight-feet wide.

It weighs more than 3,300 pounds and took more than 2,000 hours and 334,000 bricks to make.

The Lego truck looks just like the real thing, and even has working headlights.

Even small details, like the front grill and Chevy logos are made out of Legos.