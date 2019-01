Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Sub-freezing temperatures didn’t help Trenton firefighters battling a burning rowhouse overnight.

The two-alarm fire started around 1 a.m. Monday on the unit block of Walketts Alley.

No one was hurt. But the deep freeze created icicles on fire hydrants and fire trucks, not to mention an icy sidewalk and street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.