PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deep freeze is gripping our region on Monday, causing dangerous conditions.

But despite temperatures hovering around the single digits our cameras spotted dozens of people out on Sunday night.

Some ice skated at the Blue Cross River Rink on Columbus Boulevard. Others enjoyed ice cream at the Franklin Fountain in Old City.

Eyewitness News spoke with one man who was on his way to work Monday morning.

“I have on two sets of thermals, a big coat, big jeans. If you’re going to be out here bundle up as best,” said Kevin Brown, as he waited for the bus to go to work.

If you have to go out today, try to make it quick.

Authorities are warning people to protect themselves against hypothermia and frostbite.

If you see a person who appears to be homeless during a Code Blue, call the City’s Homeless outreach hotline at (215) 232-1984.