LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a New Jersey mother overdosing on drugs has been charged after she apparently rolled onto and suffocated her 13-month-old son Saturday. The Lumberton Township police department found 33-year-old Antoinette King passed out on top of her child, Jeremiah, who was pronounced dead a short time later.

King has been charged with once count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Authorities were called to the home by the child’s grandmother at approximately 8:30 p.m. The grandmother discovered King lying on the toddler and called for help after finding both unresponsive.

King was revived using Narcan at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, but Jeremiah could not be saved.

The investigation is ongoing as an autopsy will be performed on Jeremiah.