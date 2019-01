Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 600 children received free eyeglasses Saturday. It was the first time they saw the world without blurred vision.

This was the ninth annual Give Kids Sight Day at Philadelphia’s Wills Eye Hospital.

The event provided free vision care to children, especially those who are uninsured.