PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — In a bid to break the shutdown impasse and fund his long-promised border wall, President Donald Trump on Saturday offered to extend temporary protection for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children. But while Trump cast the move as a “common-sense compromise,” Democrats were quick to dismiss it at a “non-starter.”

Trump declared from the White House that “both sides in Washington must simply come together,” adding that he was there “to break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown and solve the crisis on the southern border.”

Hoping to put pressure on Democrats, the White House billed the announcement as a major step forward. But Trump did not budge on his $5.7 billion demand for the wall and, in essence, offered to temporarily roll-back some of his own hawkish immigration actions — actions that have been blocked by federal courts.

Local congressmen and women on both sides of the aisle from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware reacted to President Trump’s’ proposal.

Pennsylvania

Democratic Senator Bob Casey opposed the new plan, while Republican Pat Toomey was in favor of the proposal.

President Trump must end the shutdown he created and open the government. Once the government is reopened, Democrats and Republicans can talk about a range of ways to secure the border and reform our immigration system. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 19, 2019

I have supported increased funding for border security, but I won’t vote to fund a wall that security experts say won’t work. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 19, 2019

Senator Toomey released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

“President Trump’s request for $5.7 billion in border security funding is reasonable and certainly deserved a counter proposal, at the very least. But Speaker Pelosi has refused to​ negotiate. Now, President Trump is offering Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats a top legislative priority of theirs in an effort to end this partial government shutdown. The president’s offer, which is based on the bipartisan BRIDGE Act introduced by Senators Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin who serves as the number two Democrat in the Senate would provide legal status to DACA recipients for three years. The Senate will vote on this sensible plan next week. Speaker Pelosi should allow the House to do the same.”

New Jersey

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez rejected President Trump’s plan, arguing that the government should be reopened before any talks about immigration reform begin.

This is about more than 800,000 Americans who are being held hostage by a President who has forced a pointless shutdown to pay for an expensive, ineffective border wall. This is not about immigration. Dreamers and TPS recipients are not bargaining chips. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) January 19, 2019

It’s unacceptable that after taking away DACA protections, eliminating the TPS program for thousands of immigrants and creating a humanitarian crisis at the border, President Trump is offering temporary solutions in exchange for a permanent wall. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) January 19, 2019

Delaware

Democratic Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester also disapproved of the compromise. She released the following statement:

“I was disappointed by the president’s announcement. A negotiation requires participation from all parties, an acknowledgment that opposing views exist, and a good faith effort to bridge that gap,” said Congresswoman Blunt Rochester. “It’s insensitive to ignore the sacrifice millions of Americans and federal workers are making across the country. It is my hope that we can start by reopening the government, so we bring stability back to affected families and then have meaningful and productive conversations about increased border security and comprehensive immigration reform. Responsible governance and effective leadership demand, at the very least, we do our jobs so that the people can do theirs.”

