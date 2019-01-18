Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – It’s not snow, but a threat that has all schools and offices in Upper Merion School District closed Friday.

Upper Merion Police say a threat was made against the school district via Twitter on Thursday night. According to police, the threat referenced an individual coming to school on Friday with a handgun to commit acts of violence.

Superintendent John Toleno tweeted an update early Friday morning.

“Viking Nation, all schools and offices within the Upper Merion Area School District will Be closed today, Friday, January 18th due to a threat that was made against our district,” said Superintendent Toleno. “Please know that the Upper Merion Police and FBI are working very hard to solve this case.#Safety”

Upper Merion Police and the FBI are working together to solve the case.