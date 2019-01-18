Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Move over “Double Stuf,” Oreo’s “The Most Stuf” cookies are finally here.

After teasing a preview late last year, Oreo has finally released its most “stuffed” cookie to date.

“The Most Stuf” cookies are a creme lovers dream. The cookies reportedly have more than triple the original vanilla-flavored creme.

According to several snack Instagram accounts, the limited-edition cookies have been spotted at Rite-Aid for about $3 a box.