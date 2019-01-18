Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Move over “Double Stuf,” Oreo’s “The Most Stuf” cookies are finally here.
After teasing a preview late last year, Oreo has finally released its most “stuffed” cookie to date.
“The Most Stuf” cookies are a creme lovers dream. The cookies reportedly have more than triple the original vanilla-flavored creme.
According to several snack Instagram accounts, the limited-edition cookies have been spotted at Rite-Aid for about $3 a box.
(SLIDE PHOTOS) After checking only 7 or 8 Rite-Aids we finally found one with the display up! Oreo's latest limited edition cookie the most stuf. Check your local rite aid's this weekend
Limited edition Oreos.. THE MOST STUF with the most creme ever! These are so fat!! You gotta be that person that eats the creme by itself to enjoy these. It's so much that after only 2 or 3 cookies and you're taped out. Super sweet..I'm sure you can imagine!