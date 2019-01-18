Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del (CBS) – New Castle County police have arrested four boys accused of raping a young girl. Police say there may be more victims.

Police say the four boys forced their way into the victim’s home and raped her on Dec. 11. They then threatened the victim with a weapon and warned her not to tell anyone, according to authorities.

Police arrested the boys on Wednesday.

All four face multiple charges including, felony rape, kidnapping and conspiracy, among other charges.

Based on the investigation, detectives are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation to contact Detective Holubinka at 302-395-2745 or via email at Adam.Holubinka@newcastlede.gov.