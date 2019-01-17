Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The Kutztown Police Department has recruited volunteers for a special training that requires getting drunk.

The police department announced on Facebook Wednesday that they needed three volunteers to train officers in administering field sobriety tests.

The volunteers were required to be in good health, be between the ages of 25 and 40, have no history of drug or alcohol abuse and have a clean criminal history. But most importantly, the volunteers had to be willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation.

In less than 20 hours, the department announced it had received an overwhelming response and had filled the three positions.