NEW JERSEY (CBS/AP) — A smoking ban on all New Jersey public beaches officially takes effect Wednesday. That means no cigarettes, cigars or vaping.

Violators are subject to a $250 fine for their first offense, $500 for a second offense and a $1000 fine for every time after that.

The bill does allow communities to set aside designated areas for smoking.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill banning smoking at the state’s public beaches and parks in July.

The law doesn’t specify who will be responsible for enforcing it. Murphy said it shouldn’t be lifeguards, but he left it up to towns to decide. Senate President Steve Sweeney, who sponsored the bill, said lifeguards or local police could be called on to enforce the ban.

The ban also bars vaping but allows towns to set up smoking areas on 15 percent of any given beach or park. Smokers will also be allowed to light up in parking lots.

