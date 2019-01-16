Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many parents tell their children to have good manners, but one Indiana school is taking action by teaching a class.

Fifth-graders start their school day with a greeting and a handshake. It’s part of a mandatory etiquette class.

The young students learn social skills like making eye contact and becoming an active listener.

The grand finale of the class is a trip to a local restaurant where the students will put their social and dining etiquette to the test.