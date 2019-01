Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An Allentown courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning for a reported suspicious package, police say. However, it turned out to be a false alarm and nothing was found, according to police.

The Lehigh County Courthouse at 455 Hamilton Street was evacuated just after 8 a.m.

Police gave the all clear around 10:15 a.m.