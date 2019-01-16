  • CBS 3On Air

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Officials in Pennsylvania say a woman gave birth in a restroom at her work and left the baby boy partially submerged in the toilet.

Police in Lancaster County say 23-year-old Emmanuella Osei has been charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child.

The Lancaster District Attorney’s office says Osei was working at an assistant living facility on Monday night when she told colleagues she felt ill. She went to a restroom and phoned her supervisor, asking them to call 911. Police say she never mentioned that she’d given birth.

Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

Police say they arrived to find Osei in the bathroom surrounded by a large amount of blood, and discovered the baby.

The baby is at a hospital on a ventilator, in stable but critical condition.

No attorney information is available and no phone listing could be found for Osei.

