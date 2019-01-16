Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New Jersey ranks among the worst states to enjoy your retirement, according to the website WalletHub.

To make their list, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 46 key indicators of retirement-friendliness.

Florida, South Dakota, Colorado, New Hampshire and Virginia ranked among the top 5.

Pennsylvania was ranked #9 and Delaware was ranked 11th.

The survey said New Jersey was the 46th worst place to retire.

