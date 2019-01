Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millennial women are diving into the job market at levels not seen in nearly 20 years. More than 76 percent of women between the ages of 25 and 34 are either working or actively looking for work.

The report from Bloomberg also says millennial women are more likely to have a college degree than their male peers.

Chocolate Works Better Than Cough Syrup, Says Study

They are also delaying marriage and having children.