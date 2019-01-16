  • CBS 3On Air

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection to more than 100 tire slashings in Tredyffrin Township that happened on New Year’s Day.

Tredyffrin Township police say about 50 vehicles in the panhandle area had their tires slashed during the overnight and early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Police say the vehicles were parked in homeowners’ driveways.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Detective Dan McFadden of the Tredyffrin Township Criminal Division at 610-644-3221.

