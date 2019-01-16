Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – More than 40 former employees of a human services nonprofit in Delaware County have been charged in connection to an alleged overtime rigging and kickback scheme.

Forty-one employees – including four supervisors – at the Elwyn Organization are accused of stealing nearly $1 million from the company over a 21-month time period. Police say the alleged scheme happened at 10 facilities throughout Delaware County.

According to the criminal complaint, the supervisors would edit their employees’ time sheets and input extra overtime, but would not require the employees to work the extra hours. In return, the employees and supervisors would split a portion of the extra pay.

An internal investigation was launched after an accountant noticed an excessive amount of overtime being paid to multiple employees at several of the housing sites throughout Delaware County.

“In 2017, Elwyn launched a leadership transition designed to create a path to long term success and sustainability for the organization. Later that year, Elwyn became aware of some irregularities in payroll record data. Elwyn management notified the Pennsylvania State Police and conducted an internal investigation which ultimately determined that 4 supervisors and 38 of their direct reports in Elwyn’s Pennsylvania residential program participated in a payroll fraud scheme resulting in significant theft from the organization. All involved employees were terminated and Elwyn fully cooperated with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office. Elwyn remains committed to the safety of the individuals we support,” said Charles McLister, president and CEO of Elwyn.

Authorities will hold a press conference today at 3 p.m. to announce the conclusion of the investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.