BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) – At least four people were injured following a house fire in Bucks County, Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out on the 1100 block of Edgely Avenue in Bristol, just after 5 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

The victims were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and one was transported for burns.

No word on what caused the fire.