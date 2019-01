Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Steven Spielberg has found his “Maria” for his “West Side Story” reboot. Rachel Zegler from Passaic County, New Jersey landed the lead role.

The 17-year-old singer was picked out of more than 30,000 actors from all over the world.

This will be the teen’s movie debut, but it’s not the first time she’s played “Maria.”

She first played the role on stage at a performing arts school in Englewood.