PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Step aside “Rocky,” Philadelphia fans want to add a Nick Foles statue at the top of a prime Philly tourist site.

Eagles fans created an event on Facebook calling for a Nick Foles statue at the top of the Art Museum steps.

Fans refer to Foles as a “Philadelphia hero” and strongly believe he should be honored with another statue. He already has one statue located at Lincoln Financial Field to commemorate the iconic “Philly Special.”

nick foles e1547606149811 Eagles Fans Want Nick Foles Statue At Top Of Art Museum Steps

Credit: Screenshot: Facebook

If you type in Nick Foles’ name on Change.org you’ll find a list of petitions looking to get Nick Foles a statue, keep him in Philly, and in Feb. 2018 one called for 9th Street to be renamed “Nick Foles Way.”

