BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – An Eagles fan is accused of attacking her girlfriend and putting their dog in the microwave after an argument over the Eagles losing the playoff game to the New Orleans Saints, say police.

According to the criminal complaint, Kirsten Gaskins and her girlfriend were staying at the Best Western Hotel at 300 Gateway Drive in Bethlehem when the altercation broke out on Sunday night.

Police say Gaskins pushed and struck her girlfriend several times in the face. Gaskins allegedly put their small Pomeranian dog inside the hotel’s microwave and threatened to kill it.

When Colonial Regional Police arrived, they found the dog inside the microwave, with no room to turn, stand up or move inside.

Gaskins was arrested and faces charges of domestic violence/simple assault.