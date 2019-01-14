Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A disturbing report on the opioid crisis from the National Safety Council.

For the first time on record, the lifetime odds of accidentally dying from an opioid overdose in the United States are now greater than those of dying in an automobile accident.

opioid Odds Of Accidentally Dying From Opioid Overdose Greater Than Dying In Automobile Accident, Report Finds

credit: CBS 3

Government Shutdown Impacting About 1.8 Million Pennsylvanians Receiving SNAP Benefits 

The NSC found the lifetime odds of dying from an accidental opioid overdose were 1 in 96.

For motor vehicle accidents, the odds were 1 in 103.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s