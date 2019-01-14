Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A disturbing report on the opioid crisis from the National Safety Council.

For the first time on record, the lifetime odds of accidentally dying from an opioid overdose in the United States are now greater than those of dying in an automobile accident.

The NSC found the lifetime odds of dying from an accidental opioid overdose were 1 in 96.

For motor vehicle accidents, the odds were 1 in 103.