PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Kylie Jenner has been dethroned on Instagram as the owner of the most-liked photo by a simple brown egg.

Here’s the picture that just shattered Jenner’s record.

Jenner previously held the record with 18-million likes for the birth announcement of her daughter.

At last check, the picture of the egg now has more than 37-million likes.

Now people are trying to crack the case and figure out who’s behind the record-breaking egg.