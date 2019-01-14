Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a tough Eagles loss over the weekend, players are taking to social media to thank fans.

Thank you Philly. You brought it all year. I love you. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 14, 2019

Appreciate all the support the entire year. Despite the tough season ending too soon we will keep fighting. Back to work. #FlyEaglesFly #PaveTheLane pic.twitter.com/h5sKPQrBYa — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 15, 2019

This season didn’t end the way we hoped, but I’m so grateful for the support Eagles fans have shown us. Best fans in football! These men are truly special and I know everyone can’t wait to get back to work! Forever thankful to be an Eagle #FlyEaglesFly #Family pic.twitter.com/ksgdoJGMHJ — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 14, 2019

Philly, The City of Brotherly Love is real. I’ll go to war with every single man on this team. The toughness, fight, resilience, and heart these men have is unmatched. The mission wasn’t… https://t.co/diKqZaLLDj — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) January 14, 2019

First of all I just wana say I love every single person on this team and will lay it all on the line for dese guys especially in the back end it’s been 1 Helluva year!!! Also I wana Thank the @Eagles for the opportunity of a life time and also the fans of Philly#FlyEaglesFly🦅 pic.twitter.com/zZI8xWM1xi — Cre'Von LeBlanc (@Strap_Ent) January 14, 2019

We felt the love all season long. Now, we want to give it back to you.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/bXdC7QdOJh — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2019

Not the ending we had in mind but can’t say enough about this team. Wild year with a lot of positives to reflect on and a lot to learn from. Thanks for another great year Philly! Can’t wait to get back to work. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uEizAPztZj — Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) January 14, 2019

Despite this Sunday’s loss, Eagles fans are looking ahead.

“You can’t win every year, but we’re go

ing to try again,” said Danny Jordan.