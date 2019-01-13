Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We finally know when winter arrives. Clear your calendars, the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premieres April 14.

“Game of Thrones” dropped an ominous trailer for the upcoming season Sunday, although it doesn’t show much footage or plot details about the new season.

The trailers the remaining Stark children — minus Bran — in the crypt under Winterfell staring at their own graves as the cold hint of the White Walkers creeps in.

Who will win the throne? We’ll have our answer soon.