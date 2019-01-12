400014 05: An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked January 23, 2002 outside the Oscar Mayer Elementary School in Chicago. Oscar Mayer kicked off a national classroom vocal contest at Chicagos Oscar Mayer Elementary School to recognize and encourage performing arts in Education. The school was presented $10,000 worth of musical equipment and tours of one of four Wienermobiles parked in the schools playground as a thank you from Oscar Mayer for helping to support the kick-off of the School House Jam talent search contest. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Do you want a job where you can travel the country, interact with people and get paid? Oscar Mayer might the perfect job for you.

Oscar Mayer is hiring full-time Wienermobile spokespeople.

They are accepting applications through Jan. 31 for the one-year Hotdogger position that begins in June.

The public relations position offers competitive pay, plus expenses and benefits.

And, you get to travel around the country in a 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels — that’s guaranteed to turn heads.

