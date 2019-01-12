WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Region Until 1 A.M. Monday
PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — A white supremacist rally scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Princeton instead turned into a peaceful unity march when the white nationalist group did not show up, according to Princeton University.

Instead of a white nationalist march, “what Princeton got was a march for anti-racism, love, unity, and the truth that black lives matter,” the ACLU of New Jersey said in a tweet.

In a release, the university said 500 people demonstrated peacefully against racism and hate in Palmer Square.

“This University has an unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion and human dignity, and it stands in opposition to all forms of hatred,” a joint statement by Princeton officials said. “In the face of hatred, we must be vigilant in our efforts to act on our values and to safeguard the well-being and humanity of our community members.”

New Jersey senator Cory Booker was proud of his home state.

