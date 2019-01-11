Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles’ fever is spreading across the country. “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston joined “Good Morning Football” Friday in character as Walter White and delivered a special messaged to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

“Good Morning Football” posted a minute-long video of Cranston’s message to Foles.

“No, you clearly don’t know who I’m talking to so let me clue you in. You are not endangered Nick, you are the danger. A team goes down to New Orleans and gets knocked out of the playoffs and they think that of you? No, Nick, you are the one who knocks teams out of the playoffs… with a possible exception of the Rams,” said Cranston.

The Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday.