  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local, Local TV, NFL Playoff

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles’ fever is spreading across the country. “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston joined “Good Morning Football” Friday in character as Walter White and delivered a special messaged to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

“Good Morning Football” posted a minute-long video of Cranston’s message to Foles.

“No, you clearly don’t know who I’m talking to so let me clue you in. You are not endangered Nick, you are the danger. A team goes down to New Orleans and gets knocked out of the playoffs and they think that of you? No, Nick, you are the one who knocks teams out of the playoffs… with a possible exception of the Rams,” said Cranston.

‘I Understand Where I Stand’: Nick Foles Knows Time With Eagles Likely Nearing End

The Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s