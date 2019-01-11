Comments
(Credit: Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
HAWAII (CBS) — A pair of misplaced stuffed animals ended up getting VIP treatment at a posh resort in Hawaii.
A teddy bear and a stuffed seal were left behind by a family leaving Kauai’s Grand Hyatt.
After the family notified the hotel, the staff didn’t just locate the plush toys, they treated the pair to a five-star luxury experience.
The hotel emailed the family photos of the toys lounging near the resort’s pool, enjoying a relaxing spa treatment and taking in picturesque ocean views.
The stuffed animals were then shipped home and reunited with their owner.
A note included from the hotel said the toys must have been having so much fun, they just had to stay a little longer.