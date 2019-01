Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: 14-year-old Colin Vaughn has been found safe.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A teenage boy from Chester County is missing and police need your help finding him.

They are looking for 14-year-old Colin Vaughn.

The 8th grader from Fugett Middle School was last seen Thursday afternoon at the Wawa on Market Street in West Chester.

He is believed to have a Razor scooter with him.

If you see Colin or know his whereabouts, call West Goshen police.