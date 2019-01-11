Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President Trump returned to Washington Thursday evening after a day spend in McAllen, Texas. There he was welcomed by a crowd of supporters before discussing immigration and border security with border agents.

The President warned that if Democrats won’t compromise on funding for a $5.7 million border wall he could declare a National Emergency. Under that declaration he would be allowed to bypass Congress and use military money to pay for it.

“I have absolute right to declare a national emergency,” said President Donald Trump. “I haven’t done it yet, I may do it. If this doesn’t work out, probably I will do it – I would almost definitely say.”

Democrats continue to oppose the wall, saying it would be ineffective. This political standstill is what has ushered in now 20 days of a partial government shutdown. The President’s visit to the border fell on the eve of some federal workers missing their first paycheck.

“We expect these banks, these financial institutions to work with folks as they work through this financial crisis that they are in,” said Pa. Representative Vincent Hughes.

Eyewitness News caught up with Sen. Hughes Thursday night where he said that he has appealed to major banks in the state to ensure that they will operate with compassion in dealing with unpaid federal workers.

“What we did is we put a letter together to the 10 largest banks in Pennsylvania with the largest number of banks in Pennsylvania and basically said ‘Look, we expect some leniency, some courtesy to all of these federal workers’,” said Hughes.

It is unclear right now if and what these banks will do to assist those who will likely miss a paycheck on Friday.

Senator Hughes called to mind the financial crisis of 2008.

He said that tax payers assisted banks then and that good faith favor should not be lost in the return.