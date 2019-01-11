Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A three-year-old boy severely injured when a multi-state police chase ended in South Philadelphia is improving, his mother says. David Tillman is in critical, but stable condition.

However, his mother says his condition is improving.

The boy was in a car with his family on Wednesday when a suspect being chased by police — and police vehicles — crashed into them on I-95.

David suffered multiple skull fractures, brain bleeding and a spinal injury.

David and his family were on their way from Baltimore to New York to see the Statue of Liberty and visit the zoo when the crash happened.

The suspect police were after, Dejuan Robinson, remains on the loose.

Two Wilmington police officers suffered minor injuries in the crash and were treated at the hospital.

A Pennsylvania state trooper refused treatment.