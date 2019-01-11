Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A 62-year-old man died in a Burlington house fire, officials say. Fire crews were called to the unit block of Lamont Road on Thursday afternoon.

While initiating the fire suppression operations, firefighters found 62-year-old Ernest Opdyke within the first-floor bathroom.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The fire is still under investigation, but at this time, it appears to be non-criminal in nature.