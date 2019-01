Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life following a shooting at a SEPTA station.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at SEPTA’s Fern Rock station at 11th Street and Grange Avenue.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was shot multiple times.

He’s in critical condition.

Detectives are looking for surveillance footage to gather more clues.