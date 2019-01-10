Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon’s Alexa shared who she’s rooting for when it comes to this year’s Super Bowl. Alexa is rooting for the Eagles and throwing a little shade at the New England Patriots.

“It’s a little early to say, but as we were reminded last year, you can never count out the New England Patriots, I mean the Philadelphia Eagles,” said Amazon’s Alexa.

Rooting for the Eagles is nothing new for Alexa.

Last year, the virtual assistant said it was “flying with the Eagles” too – saying their underdog status would help them propel to victory.

Having Alexa on our side seemed to be good luck last year, so hopefully this can help with a repeat.

And, it’s always great to see shade thrown towards the New England Patriots.