PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New developments as the fallout continues from the on-mat haircut incident with a Buena Regional High School wrestler.

Junior Andrew Johnson had to cut his dreadlocks to avert forfeiting his bout on Dec. 19.

On Wednesday, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association said its investigation of the incident is active and could take awhile.

Officials also distributed to all teams and referees the rule concerning hair length and proper hair cover at the center of the controversy.