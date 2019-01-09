BREAKING:Teen Girl Charged With Murder After Newborn Baby Found In North Philadelphia Dumpster On New Year's Eve
Credit: FDA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bauer’s Candies chocolate or caramel Modjeskas are being recalled for possible hepatitis A contamination, health officials warn. The FDA is encouraging consumers not to eat the individually wrapped marshmallow candy dipped in chocolate or caramel purchased after Nov. 14 because a worker in the facility tested positive for hepatitis A.

The products were available at retail locations and can also be purchased through QVC and BauersCandy.com.

Officials are working with the Kentucky based company on a voluntary recall of affected products.

Credit: FDA

The FDA and CDC are not aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to consumption of the candies at this time.

Hepatitis A can be dormant for a long period of time before showing any signs of the disease. It can have serious health consequences for some people, especially those with other health problems.

Those infected with hepatitis A may not have symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure. Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes, dark urine, and pale stool.

Officials recommend those who ate the candies purchased after Nov. 14 consult with their healthcare provider to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is indicated, even though the risk of hepatitis A transmission from the candy is low.

Consumers and retailers should throw away any chocolate or caramel Modjeskas purchased after Nov. 14.

