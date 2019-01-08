SALINAS, Calif. (CBS13/CBS Local) – This suspect apparently doesn’t like to “ring” doorbells.

A trespasser was caught on a Salinas home’s surveillance camera licking the doorbell and lurking around the property for hours over the weekend.

Yes, the camera caught the suspect – identified by Salinas police as Roberto Daniel Arroyo – licking the home’s doorbell.

“I thought, ‘Oh boy, that is just weird,’” said the homeowner Sylvia Dungan.

The Dungans were out of town when the incident took place, but their kids were home.

Thanks to the camera system, the Dungans were alerted to the movement out front.

“Pretty creepy stuff,” Dave Dungan said.

The man was also apparently caught on camera relieving himself. Police say he eventually took off with an extension cord, but that was later found by the Dungan’s neighbors the next morning.

Salinas police say they were able to identify the suspect thanks to the clear image taken by the surveillance camera.

“We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear it didn’t take us long to identify the individual,” said Miguel Cabrera from Salinas police. “This just kind of re-enforces how important it is to have security within your home.”

The homeowners spent part of the rest of their weekend disinfecting their doorbell buttons.