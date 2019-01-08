Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Haverford Township Police need the public’s help to find two suspects wanted in the armed robbery of a restaurant. The suspects robbed the “Town Tap” on Benedict Avenue Friday night around 11:30.

They held employees at gunpoint and got away with money from a safe and cash register.

They also stole the employees’ cell phones before getting away.

No one was injured.