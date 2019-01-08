Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are hoping that surveillance video will lead them to two teenagers who they are considering armed and dangerous in West Philadelphia. The video is from Dec. 19 and shows the two teens walking on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue.

The teen boys run up to two girls, one of the boys is seen pointing a gun and the other makes harassing comments.

Then, the boys ran away.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.