  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are hoping that surveillance video will lead them to two teenagers who they are considering armed and dangerous in West Philadelphia. The video is from Dec. 19 and shows the two teens walking on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue.

The teen boys run up to two girls, one of the boys is seen pointing a gun and the other makes harassing comments.

west philly Police: 2 Teens Wanted For Pointing Gun At 2 Girls In West Philadelphia

credit: CBS3

Then, the boys ran away.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s